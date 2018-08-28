The Best Country Songs From This Decade

The Boot put together their list of the Top 10 Country Songs of the 2010s. Although it's subjective, they're all hits, and some are career-changing songs. Here's the list:

1. "Girl Crush", Little Big Town (2014) - There was some confusion and controversy about what the song meant . . . but everyone kind of forgot about that when it became a huge it, winning two Grammys, two CMAs, and a CMT Award.

2. "Body Like a Back Road", Sam Hunt (2017) - It was THE song of 2017, spending 34 weeks at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart.

3. "The House That Built Me", Miranda Lambert (2010) - It was her first Number One on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and it won her a Grammy, two CMAs, and three ACMs.

4. "You Should Be Here", Cole Swindell (2015) - It's a tribute to his late father, and it's become an "anthem for others who have experienced personal loss."

5. "Springsteen", Eric Church (2012) - It was inspired by a girl he took to a Springsteen show, and also how he reveres the way The Boss has built his career.

6. "Die a Happy Man", Thomas Rhett (2015) - A hit song about a happy marriage. Imagine that.

7. "Humble and Kind", Tim McGraw (2016) - Tim didn't write it, but he made it his. It won a Grammy, a CMA Award, an American Music Award, and a CMT Award.

8. "Something In the Water", Carrie Underwood (2014) - The spiritual theme helped earn it a Grammy and two CMT Awards . . . plus a Billboard Music Award for Top Christian Song, and two Inspirational Country Music Awards.

9. "Nobody to Blame", Chris Stapleton (2015) - It was his first Top 10 hit, and was one of the reasons people finally started noticing his amazing talent.

10. "That's My Kind of Night", Luke Bryan (2013) - It stayed at the top of the charts for 11 consecutive weeks, and, according to The Boot, "sealed his status as a superstar."

