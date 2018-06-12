The Best Comedies Of The 21st Century

"Rolling Stone" and 19 of their writers put together a list of 'The 50 Greatest Comedies of the 21st Century,' which includes a "cross-section" of funny movies, featuring everything from romantic comedies to heavier, darker satires.

Here's their Top 10...

1. "Best in Show", 2000

2. The political satire "In the Loop", 2009

3. "Bridesmaids", 2011

4. "Step Brothers", 2008

5. "Idiocracy", 2006

6. "Punch Drunk Love", 2002

7. The German movie "Toni Erdmann", 2016

8. "Shaun of the Dead", 2004

9. "The 40 Year Old Virgin", 2005

10. "State and Main", 2000

