(Dreamstime)

The Best Color To Wear On A First Date

What is the BEST color to wear on a first date?

April 27, 2018
Courtney & Company
Courtney & Company
Categories: 
Features

There's an old theory that you should wear RED on a first date, because it's exciting and provocative and tied to love and romance and all of that.  But apparently, that's not true.  BLACK is the new red.

A study out of England found that black has become a more popular color to wear on dates especially by people who are looking for an actual relationship and don't just want to get-it-on.

The researchers say that red might be more associated with sex, but, quote, "dates appear to rely more heavily on black in order to attract a potential mate." 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
best
color
FIRST
date