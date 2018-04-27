The Best Color To Wear On A First Date

There's an old theory that you should wear RED on a first date, because it's exciting and provocative and tied to love and romance and all of that. But apparently, that's not true. BLACK is the new red.

A study out of England found that black has become a more popular color to wear on dates especially by people who are looking for an actual relationship and don't just want to get-it-on.

The researchers say that red might be more associated with sex, but, quote, "dates appear to rely more heavily on black in order to attract a potential mate."

Click Here to see more.