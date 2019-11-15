The Best Cities For Sports Fans

Wallet Hub just released its yearly ranking of the best cities to live in if you're a sports fan.

They look at five sports: football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and soccer. Then they assign a weight to each one according to how many people follow each sport. Meaning football matters more than how good each city is for soccer fans.

Once again, BOSTON took the top spot overall. The only sport it didn't make the top five in is soccer.

The top ten cities to be a sports fan are: Boston . . . New York . . . Los Angeles . . . Pittsburgh . . . Philadelphia . . . Chicago . . . Washington, D.C. . . . Dallas . . . Oakland, California . . . and Denver.

ST. LOUIS was number 35 on the list ... Primarily because we currently only have 2 of those 5 professional sports.

Pittsburgh is the best city for football, then Boston, Green Bay, Dallas, and New York.

The top basketball cities are Boston, L.A., Oakland, San Antonio, and Salt Lake City.

Boston is also #1 for hockey fans, then Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and New York.

New York is #1 for baseball fans, followed by L.A., ST. LOUIS, Boston, and Chicago.

And the top five cities for soccer fans are Los Angeles, Orlando, Salt Lake City, Portland, and Seattle.

