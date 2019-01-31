The Best Cities To Get Married In 2019

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities to find the cheapest and most convenient wedding destinations that also promise a memorable day. They examined each city across 27 key indicators of wedding-friendliness, ranging from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to hotel availability. Here are their BEST cities to get married in this year...

1) Orlando, FL

2) Las Vegas, NV

3) Los Angeles, CA

4) Atlanta, GA

5) Miami, FL

St. Louis came in at number 21.

