The Best Cities For Christmas

Wallet Hub just released its annual rankings of the best places to celebrate Christmas this year.

They look at 31 metrics, including things like costs . . . how many people put up lights . . . how much we give to charity . . . and the number of Christmas tree farms per capita.

One big thing they DIDN'T factor in this year was each city's chance of having a WHITE Christmas. Half of the top cities don't get a lot of snow. Here are the top 10...

1. Orlando. (It jumped up from 6th place last year, when Chicago was #1.)

2. Las Vegas.

3. New York.

4. Atlanta.

5. Pittsburgh.

6. San Francisco.

7. Los Angeles.

8. Chicago.

9. Seattle.

10. Dallas.