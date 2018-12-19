The Best Cities For Christmas
What are the BEST cities for celebrating Christmas?
December 19, 2018
Wallet Hub just released its annual rankings of the best places to celebrate Christmas this year.
They look at 31 metrics, including things like costs . . . how many people put up lights . . . how much we give to charity . . . and the number of Christmas tree farms per capita.
One big thing they DIDN'T factor in this year was each city's chance of having a WHITE Christmas. Half of the top cities don't get a lot of snow. Here are the top 10...
1. Orlando. (It jumped up from 6th place last year, when Chicago was #1.)
2. Las Vegas.
3. New York.
4. Atlanta.
5. Pittsburgh.
6. San Francisco.
7. Los Angeles.
8. Chicago.
9. Seattle.
10. Dallas.