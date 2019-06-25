The Best Cities To Celebrate The Fourth Of July

According to WalletHub.com, St. Louis is one of the BEST cities to celebrate July 4th this year! They compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on how well they balance holiday cost and fun. Here is their top 10:

1) New York

2) Los Angeles

3) San Diego

4) Washington, D. C.

5) Las Vegas

6) Dallas

7) Atlanta

8) Chicago

9) San Francisco

10) ST. LOUIS

