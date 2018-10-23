The Best Cities For Halloween For 2018

Wallet Hub looked again at the BEST places for Halloween. They looked at candy and chocolate stores per capita to the average price per Halloween party ticket to the share of potential trick-or-treat stops.

This year's TOP Halloween cities are...

1. New York, NY

2. Jersey City, NJ

3. Los Angeles, CA

4. Irvine, CA

5. San Diego, CA

6. Santa Ana, CA

7. Chicago, IL

8. Las Vegas,

9. Irving, TX

10. St. Paul, MN

