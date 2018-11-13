Best Christmas Decoration Yet, an Inflatable Ranch Bottle in Your Yard

It's about that time where you will be driving through neighborhoods, looking at all the Christmas decorations and seeing who has the best house this season.

This holiday season celebrate a true flavor that the whole family loves... Ranch!

You can now by an inflatable Hidden Valley Ranch bottle that can sit right next to your inflatable snow globes and snowmen. The 6.5' salad dressing inflatable comes with a blower and tethers.

According to Delish, Hidden Valley just released a limited-edition holiday collection at the RANCH SHOP.

From a massive 1.75 liter bottle of ranch to ugly sweaters, they truly have you covered this holiday season!

You can purchase the items on Hidden Valley's website, but you better get clicking...the Hidden Valley tree topper is already sold out!

