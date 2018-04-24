The Best Boy Band Songs

"Billboard" put together a list of the 100 Best Boy Band Songs of All Time, although they stretched the definition of "Boy Band" a little, by letting THE BEATLES in. But only for their earlier, teeny-bopper stuff.

Here's the Top 10 . . .

1. "I Want it That Way", The Backstreet Boys

2. "I Want You Back", The Jackson 5

3. "I Want to Hold Your Hand", The Beatles

4. "What Makes You Beautiful", One Direction

5. "Tearin' Up My Heart", 'N Sync

6. "Can You Stand the Rain", New Edition

7. "Daydream Believer", The Monkees

8. "Step By Step", New Kids on the Block

9. "Back Here", BBMak

10. "MMMBop", Hanson

