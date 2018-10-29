The Best Black-And-White Horror Movies

This list of great black-and-white horror movies even contains a few newer flicks.

October 29, 2018
Vulture.com has a great list of "30 Classic Black-And-White Horror Movies Worth Revisiting".  The list includes classics like...

"Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror" (1922)

The Universal Classic Monsters Films (1931–1954)

"Cat People" (1942)

"The Picture of Dorian Gray" (1945)

"Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (1956)

"Psycho" (1960)

"Night of the Living Dead" (1968)

and "Eraserhead" (1977)

