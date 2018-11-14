The Best And Worst Times To Buy A Christmas Tree

Here are the best and worst times to buy a Christmas tree.

November 14, 2018
Courtney & Company

A new study figured out the best and worst times to buy a Christmas tree.

The worst time to buy one is Cyber Monday, when the average price is $81.  Black Friday is the second-worst time, at $77.

The best time?  CHRISTMAS EVE, when the prices drop all the way to $47.

Of course, if you actually want to have the tree for longer than one night, you can spend 10 bucks more and buy your tree for an average of $57 in the week leading up to Christmas.  

