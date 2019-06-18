The Best And Worst States For A Summer Road Trips

Here are the BEST and WORST states for summer road trips.

June 18, 2019
Wallet Hub just released its annual list of the best states for a summer road trip. 

The top ten states to take a summer road trip in 2019 are:  North Carolina . . . Wyoming . . . Minnesota . . . Virginia . . . Texas . . . New York . . . Louisiana . . . Oregon . . . Utah . . . and Wisconsin.

The ten worst road trip states this year are:  Rhode Island . . . Delaware . . . Connecticut . . . Hawaii . . . Arkansas . . . Indiana . . . Kansas . . . Mississippi . . . Alabama . . . and Montana. 

Illinois comes in at number 17, and Missouri is at number 34.

