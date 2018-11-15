The Best And Worst Deals For Black Friday
Are these really the BEST and WORST deals for Black Friday?
WalletHub.com analyzed them and figured out the average discount that every store is offering.
The average discount is 37% off across all stores, which is down from 40.2% just three years ago. But it's just about the same as last year.
The department store chain Belk has the best average discount this year, at 68.9%.
The other stores with an average over 50% off are: JCPenney . . . Stage . . . Kohl's . . . New York & Company . . . and Payless.
The store with the worst discount is . . . True Value hardware stores, at just 16.3%.
The other stores with an average discount under 25% are: Gander Outdoors . . . Ace Hardware . . . Sam's Club . . . Big Lots . . . and Harbor Freight.
