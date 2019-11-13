The Best And Worst Cities for Singles

WalletHub.com just released the results of a new study that ranked the 182 biggest cities in the country from the best place for single people to the worst.

It's based on 35 different criteria, including the percentage of the population that's single . . . the singles gender ratio . . . online dating opportunities . . . active Tinder users . . . and average restaurant and drink prices.

And the best city is Atlanta. The rest of the top 10 are:

Denver . . . San Francisco . . . San Diego . . . Portland, Oregon . . . Chicago . . . Los Angeles . . . Madison, Wisconsin . . . Seattle . . . and Portland, Maine.

The worst city for single people is Pearl City, Hawaii. The rest of the bottom 10 are:

Pembroke Pines, Florida . . . Glendale, California . . . Brownsville, Texas . . . South Burlington, Vermont . . . Columbia, Maryland . . . Yonkers, New York . . . Winston-Salem, North Carolina . . . Shreveport, Louisiana . . . and Hialeah, Florida.

