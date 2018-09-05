The Best And Worst Cities For Raising A Family

A new study just ranked 182 of the biggest cities in the country from the best place to raise a family to the worst.

The rankings are based on 46 different factors, including things like playgrounds, parks, and other activities per capita . . . crime rates . . . air and water quality . . . education . . . cost of living . . . and housing.

And the best city for raising a family is . . . Overland Park, Kansas. The rest of the top 10 are:

Irvine, California . . . Fremont, California . . . South Burlington, Vermont . . . Bismarck, North Dakota . . . Plano, Texas . . . Fargo, North Dakota . . . Sioux Falls, South Dakota . . . Huntington Beach, California . . . and Gilbert, Arizona.

The worst city to raise a family is Newark, New Jersey. The rest of the bottom 10 are:

Detroit . . . Miami . . . Cleveland . . . Hialeah, Florida . . . Baltimore . . . San Bernardino, California . . . Memphis, Tennessee . . . Birmingham, Alabama . . . and Wilmington, Delaware.

St. Louis falls near the bottom at 170 out of the 182.

