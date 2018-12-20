The Best And Worst Cities For Keeping Your New Year's Resolutions
WalletHub.com just ranked 182 of the biggest cities in the country from the best places to keep New Year's resolutions to the worst.
The rankings are based on a bunch of different factors that tie in to the most popular resolutions. That means things like gyms per capita . . . average credit card debt . . . job opportunities . . . binge drinking rates . . . and percentage of smokers.
The 10 best cities for sticking to your resolutions are . . .
San Francisco . . . Scottsdale, Arizona . . . San Diego . . . Seattle . . . Irvine, California . . . San Jose, California . . . Salt Lake City . . . Austin, Texas . . . Portland, Oregon . . . and Orlando.
And the 10 worst cities are . . .
Gulfport, Mississippi . . . Shreveport, Louisiana . . . Newark, New Jersey . . . Fort Smith, Arkansas . . . Detroit . . . Jackson, Mississippi . . . Huntington, West Virginia . . . Augusta, Georgia . . . Charleston, West Virginia . . . and Laredo, Texas.
St. Louis came in at number 120 on the list.
