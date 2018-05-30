The Best And Worst Cities For Basketball Fans

WalletHub.com just ranked 291 cities with at least one NBA or college team from the best place for basketball to the worst.

The study used factors like the teams' records over the past three years . . . number of NBA championships . . . ticket prices . . . attendance . . . college basketball wins and championships . . . and fan engagement on social media.

And the best city for basketball is . . . Los Angeles. It's got two NBA teams, and the Lakers used to win a lot of titles . . . plus a lot of college teams, and UCLA used to win a lot of titles. So yeah, sheer volume and a deep history are on its side.

The top 10 are: Los Angeles . . . Boston . . . Oakland . . . San Antonio . . . Salt Lake City . . . Miami . . . Oklahoma City . . . Chicago . . . Cleveland . . . and Philadelphia.

The worst city for basketball is New Britain, Connecticut.

