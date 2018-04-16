The Best And Worst Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Flavors

Thrillist.com just ranked all 46 Ben & Jerry's flavors that are on sale right now from the best to the worst. Here are the top five...

1. The Tonight Dough . . . that's Jimmy Fallon's flavor of caramel and chocolate ice cream, chocolate cookie swirls, and bits of chocolate chip and peanut butter cookie dough.

2. Chunky Monkey . . . banana ice cream with fudge chunks and walnuts.

3. Stephen Colbert's Americone Dream . . . vanilla ice cream with a caramel swirl and waffle cone pieces covered in fudge.

4. New York Super Fudge Chunk . . . chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts, and fudge-covered almonds.

5. Peanut Butter Cup . . . peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter cups.

Their pick for the WORST flavor is Vanilla Toffee Bar Crunch, which they say, quote, "tastes like your grandma's old-timey candy dish, in ice cream form."

