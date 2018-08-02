The Bermuda Triangle Mystery Solved

Scientists finally have a really good theory for why so many boats have disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle. And it replaces the previous best theory: "Um, maybe aliens or something?"

The scientists say the Bermuda Triangle is in the perfect position to get hit by major storms in three different directions, which can cause something called "rogue waves" . . . those are deadly 100-foot waves that come and go in just a few minutes.

More than 1,000 people have died over the last century in the Bermuda Triangle.

