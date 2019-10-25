Ben Affleck On Dating App
Ben Affleck uses a DATING APP??!!
October 25, 2019
Categories:
Ben Affleck is apprently on the dating app called RAYA, and he even updated it after the media found out!
Click Here to see more.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
26 Oct
Paul Cook at Ashley Homestore! Ashley Homestore
26 Oct
STORM AREA 314 HALLOWEEN PARTY Ballpark Village
27 Oct
98° coming to River City Casino! River City Casino
02 Nov
Midwest Clearance Midwest Clearance
08 Nov
The Chainsmokers at the Enterprise Center! The Enterprise Center