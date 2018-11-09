Backstreet Boys Returning to St. Louis

Backstreet's back...in St. Louis.

The boy band will be bringing their "DNA World Tour" to St. Louis on Friday, September 6, 2019. They'll play at Enterprise Center.

If you're part of their fan club, presale tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster, but the presale code won't be made available until 10 minutes before the presale goes live, and only to fan club members first through their online dashboard.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $26, $46, $66, $96, $122 and $172.

According to their tour schedule, the band will arrive in St. Louis from Birmingham, Alabama, where they'll have played two nights before. From St. Louis, they'll play at Kansas City's Sprint Center the next night.

Lately, the late 90s/early 2000s boy band have been performing multiple nights a week at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

