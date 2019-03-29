The Average To-Do List

A new survey found the average American currently has FOURTEEN tasks they've been meaning to get to. Here are the ten most common...

1. Odd jobs around the house.

2. Going to the doctor.

3. Spring cleaning.

4. Bills that need to be paid.

5. Paperwork that needs to be filed.

6. Taking stuff to Goodwill, or selling it online.

7. An item of clothing that needs to be mended, like a missing button.

8. Getting a haircut.

9. Catching up with friends.

10. Making a budget, or reviewing your finances.

