Are Teachers Paid Enough?

According to a new survey, 9% of people think public school teachers are OVERPAID.

If you're wondering, the latest data shows the average public school teacher makes about $61,000-a-year, but that can vary A LOT by state.

In places like New York, California, and Massachusetts, the average salary is over $80,000, but in MISSOURI, Utah, Arizona, Kansas, South Dakota, Florida, New Mexico, West Virginia, and Mississippi it's under $50,000.

