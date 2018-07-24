Apartment's Eviction Notices Uses a Smiling Emoji and People Aren't Happy

July 24, 2018
eviction notice

A person who lives at an apartment notice in Memphis, Tennessee got an eviction notice last week.

And it was taped to their door on a bright piece of orange paper that said, quote, "Guess who's moving?  YOU!!!" along with big picture of a smiling emoji.

And even though the person hadn't been paying their rent, other people in the apartment complex think the emoji on the eviction notice was too over-the-top.

One of their neighbors said, quote, "It's antagonizing and kind of embarrassing." 

