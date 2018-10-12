Amy Winehouse Hologram To Go On Tour

Though she is no longer with us, hologram forms of her DO exist, and Amy Winehouse in HOLOGRAM form is going on a world tour in 2019.

Hologram Amy will sing digitally-remastered arrangements of her songs, backed by a live band, backup singers and stage theatrics.

Amy's dad, Butch Winehouse, says, quote, "This is a dream for us. To see her perform again is something special that really can't be put into words."

