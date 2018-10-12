Amy Winehouse Hologram To Go On Tour
An Amy Winehouse HOLOGRAM will tour next year??!!
October 12, 2018
Though she is no longer with us, hologram forms of her DO exist, and Amy Winehouse in HOLOGRAM form is going on a world tour in 2019.
Hologram Amy will sing digitally-remastered arrangements of her songs, backed by a live band, backup singers and stage theatrics.
Amy's dad, Butch Winehouse, says, quote, "This is a dream for us. To see her perform again is something special that really can't be put into words."
