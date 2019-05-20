America's "Travel Bucket List"

A new survey asked Americans for the places and things on their "travel bucket list" in the U.S.

May 20, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Getty Images)

A new survey asked Americans for the things on their "travel bucket list" in the U.S.  And here are the top 10...

1.  See the Grand Canyon, 36%.

2.  Visit Yellowstone National Park, 35%.

3.  See Niagara Falls.  The American side, I guess, 34%.

4.  Go to Las Vegas, 31%.

5.  See Mount Rushmore, 27%.

6.  Go to Redwood National Park, 27%.

7.  Go to Mardi Gras in New Orleans, 26%.

8.  Drive the Pacific Coast Highway, 25%.

9.  See the fall leaves in New England, 22%.

10.  Drive from Miami to Key West, 22%.

