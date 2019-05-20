America's "Travel Bucket List"

A new survey asked Americans for the things on their "travel bucket list" in the U.S. And here are the top 10...

1. See the Grand Canyon, 36%.

2. Visit Yellowstone National Park, 35%.

3. See Niagara Falls. The American side, I guess, 34%.

4. Go to Las Vegas, 31%.

5. See Mount Rushmore, 27%.

6. Go to Redwood National Park, 27%.

7. Go to Mardi Gras in New Orleans, 26%.

8. Drive the Pacific Coast Highway, 25%.

9. See the fall leaves in New England, 22%.

10. Drive from Miami to Key West, 22%.

