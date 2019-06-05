America's Richest Self-Made Women
"Forbes" just released their annual list of "America's Richest Self-Made Women"
The list wasn't limited to celebrities, so for the second year in a row, the top spot went to Diane Hendricks. She's the chairman of the roofing company ABC Supply, and has a net worth of $7 billion.
Here are the most recognizable names, along with their position on the list, and estimated net worth...
10. Oprah Winfrey, who actually IS self-made, $2.6 billion
23. Kylie Jenner, who really is NOT, $1 billion
37. Rihanna, $600 million, which may seem a little surprising. She's the richest female musician, and her fortune is 50% bigger than Beyoncé's.
39. Madonna, $570 million
46. Celine Dion, $450 million
47. "Judge Judy" Sheindlin, $440 million
51. Beyoncé and Barbra Streisand, who both have $400 million
53. Author Nora Roberts (a.k.a. J.D. Robb), $390 million
56. Author Danielle Steel, $375 million
57. Kim Kardashian, $370 million
60. Taylor Swift, $360 million
63. Ellen DeGeneres, $330 million
77. Reese Witherspoon, $240 million
80. Serena Williams, $225 million.
