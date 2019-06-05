"Forbes" just released their annual list of "America's Richest Self-Made Women"

The list wasn't limited to celebrities, so for the second year in a row, the top spot went to Diane Hendricks. She's the chairman of the roofing company ABC Supply, and has a net worth of $7 billion.

Here are the most recognizable names, along with their position on the list, and estimated net worth...

10. Oprah Winfrey, who actually IS self-made, $2.6 billion

23. Kylie Jenner, who really is NOT, $1 billion

37. Rihanna, $600 million, which may seem a little surprising. She's the richest female musician, and her fortune is 50% bigger than Beyoncé's.

39. Madonna, $570 million

46. Celine Dion, $450 million

47. "Judge Judy" Sheindlin, $440 million

51. Beyoncé and Barbra Streisand, who both have $400 million

53. Author Nora Roberts (a.k.a. J.D. Robb), $390 million

56. Author Danielle Steel, $375 million

57. Kim Kardashian, $370 million

60. Taylor Swift, $360 million

63. Ellen DeGeneres, $330 million

77. Reese Witherspoon, $240 million

80. Serena Williams, $225 million.

