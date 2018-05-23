American Idol's Caleb & Maddie Talk Secret Romance

American Idol winner Maddie Poppe and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson have opened up about their romantic relationship, which they confirmed during the final on Tuesday. “Before she was my girlfriend and all that, she really has been my best friend since we met,” Hutchinson tells Us Weekly. “Through this whole thing, me and her haven’t really been apart, and I’m there for her whenever she’s worried about anything and she’s there for me. It’s been great.” Poppe adds that she would love to continue working with Hutchinson, adding, “We need to collab for sure. On the tour maybe.”

Video of Maddie &amp; Caleb Sing &quot;Somewhere Over the Rainbow&quot; &amp; &quot;What a Wonderful World&quot; - Finale - American Idol