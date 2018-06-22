Because this is something we should ALL be keeping track of, "Cosmo" put together a list of all the athletes the KARDASHIAN girls have dated. Strangely, only THREE of them have done it. Here's the rundown:

KENDALL JENNER:

1. Chandler Parsons of the Dallas Mavericks (August 2014) (He's on the Memphis Grizzlies now.)

2. D'Angelo Russell of the L.A. Lakers (November 2015) (He's on the Brooklyn Nets now.)

3. Jordan Clarkson of the L.A. Lakers (December 2016) (He's on the Cavs now.)

4. Blake Griffin of the L.A. Clippers and Detroit Pistons (August 2017 - April 2018)

5. Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers (June 2018) (It's not clear if they're still together.)

KHLOE KARDASHIAN:

1. Rashad McCants of the Minnesota Timberwolves (December 2008 to January 2009) (He's a free agent now.)

2. Lamar Odom of the Lakers (August 2009 - December 2013)

(They didn't officially divorce until 2016. Lamar doesn't play anymore, for obvious reasons.)

3. James Harden of the Houston Rockets (July 2015 - February 2016)

4. Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers (September 2016 - Present)

KIM KARDASHIAN:

1. Reggie Bush of the New Orleans Saints (2007 - 2010) (He's retired now.)

2. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (April 2010)

3. Kris Humphries of the New Jersey (slash) Brooklyn Nets (October 2010-October 2011)

