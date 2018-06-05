Alicia Silverstone Honors "Clueless" in "Lip Sync Battle" Teaser

In a new teaser for the upcoming season of Lip Sync Battle, Alicia Silverstone pays tribute to her iconic role as Cher in Clueless by wearing the character's yellow plaid skirt and jacket ensemble while lip syncing to "Fancy" by Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX. Silverstone goes up against Mena Suvari in the episode. Other stars who will appear on this season of Lip Sync Battle include Nicole Scherzinger, Derek Hough, The Bachelor's Ben Higgins, and The Bachleorette's Rachel Lindsay. The show returns to Paramount Network on June 14.

Video of Lip Sync Battle Returns June 14th w/ Shania Twain, Nicole Scherzinger &amp; More!