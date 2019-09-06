The Airports With The Most Flight Delays And Cancellations
September 6, 2019
Here are the 10 U.S. airports with the most flight delays and cancellations...
1) Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
2) Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
3) LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
4) Denver International Airport (DEN)
5) Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
6) George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
7) Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)
8) John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
9) Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
10) Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
