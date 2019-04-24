Today is the day formerly known as Secretaries Day, but it's now known by its more politically correct and convoluted name: Administrative Professionals Day.

So will your company do anything for its administrative professionals today?

Well . . . 20% of managers say nope, we're good.

The rest will do SOMETHING...

1. 43% will have a celebration or lunch at work.

2. 40% will give a present, like a gift card or flowers.

3. 35% will praise them during a meeting.

4. 27% will give them a handwritten thank you note.

5. And 14% will bring in an educational guest speaker.

