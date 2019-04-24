Administrative Professionals Day

Today Is Administrative Professionals Day.

April 24, 2019
Today is the day formerly known as Secretaries Day, but it's now known by its more politically correct and convoluted name:  Administrative Professionals Day.

So will your company do anything for its administrative professionals today?

Well . . . 20% of managers say nope, we're good.

The rest will do SOMETHING... 

1.  43% will have a celebration or lunch at work.

2.  40% will give a present, like a gift card or flowers.

3.  35% will praise them during a meeting. 

4.  27% will give them a handwritten thank you note.

5.  And 14% will bring in an educational guest speaker.

