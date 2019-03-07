The Actual Cost Of Having An Affair

Here's what having an AFFAIR will actually cost you in dollars.

March 7, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Eldar Nurkovic/Dreamstime.com)

Someone surveyed 2,600 people who'd been married for at least five years, and zeroed in on the ones who admitted they'd had an affair before.

Here's a breakdown of all the costs that come with it . . .

Hotels, $123 a month . . . dinner and drinks, $162 . . . gifts, $54 . . . things like movie tickets, $69 . . . and other various costs, $36.

If you add that up, it's $444 a month.  And the study found that a typical fling outside your marriage lasts about six months.  So that means the average affair costs $2,664.

The study also found that if someone DOES cheat, they're most likely to start doing it about two years into their marriage.

