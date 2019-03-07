The Actual Cost Of Having An Affair

Someone surveyed 2,600 people who'd been married for at least five years, and zeroed in on the ones who admitted they'd had an affair before.

Here's a breakdown of all the costs that come with it . . .

Hotels, $123 a month . . . dinner and drinks, $162 . . . gifts, $54 . . . things like movie tickets, $69 . . . and other various costs, $36.

If you add that up, it's $444 a month. And the study found that a typical fling outside your marriage lasts about six months. So that means the average affair costs $2,664.

The study also found that if someone DOES cheat, they're most likely to start doing it about two years into their marriage.

