73-Year-Old Woman Makes History After Giving Birth To Twins

(Y98) - A 73-year-old woman named Erramatti Mangayamma in southern India, and she GAVE BIRTH to twin girls on Thursday. That should make her the world record holder for the oldest person ever to give birth. She and the babies are all doing well.

Andhra Pradesh: 74-year-old woman Erramatti Mangayamma gives birth to twins through IVF (In vitro fertilisation) method, in Guntur today. pic.twitter.com/vVqaPaET8e — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

Mangayamma has been married to her 80-year-old husband E. Raja Rao since 1962, but the couple was unable to conceive naturally for years so they tred in vitro fertilization (IVF) after hearing about a neighbor who had undergone the process when she was 55-years-old, reports to The Hindustan Times.

