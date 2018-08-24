5 Cheap(ish) Things You Can Buy That Will Radically Improve Your Life

Giving your life an upgrade doesn't always require a radical makeover. The New York Times swears that by buying any of the five following items, you'll disproportionately improve your life. Best of all, they're all pretty cheap!

Great pens. Writing with a really nice pen is like watching a movie in 4K for the first time: It’s still the same thing you’ve done a million times, but it’s better in every conceivable way and you wonder how you got by before. The Times recommends the Uni-ball Jetstream, which costs about $8 for a three-pack on Amazon.

Wireless earbuds. These aren't cheap, but they're absolutely worth the price. Just like the experience of using a really nice pen, you’ll wonder how you ever got by without wireless earbuds. Completely unencumbered by wires wrapped around your head is the only way to live. Try the Jabra Elite 65t, which go for $170 on Amazon.

A good pair of scissors. Nothing makes you appreciate the value of a good pair of scissors like moving, when you may otherwise find you have to use your house keys to slice through multiple layers of packing tape. Fiskars The Original Orange-Handled Scissors go for just $8 on Amazon.

A budgeting tool. Money has a way of disappearing without a trace, but tracking your spending means you’ll never feel the disappointment of seeing less money in your bank account than you thought. There are free online budgeting programs like PearBudget, but The Times most recommends You Need a Budget, which costs $84 per year.

A paper planner. Physically writing out your day brings a sense of ownership and responsibility. It’s a tangible manifestation of your goals you can hold in your hands, which makes you more accountable. Try the SELF Journal, which costs $31.99.

