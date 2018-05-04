4 Ways to Balance Parenting and Work This Summer

When school lets out for summer, being a parent and managing your career or business will inevitably compete for your limited time. For parents, finding a balance is far from easy.

Most parents today work, and in almost half of two-parent families, both parents have full-time jobs. Work tends to come first, and 39% of mothers and a full 50% of fathers report feeling that they aren’t able to spend enough time with their kids. Unfortunately, spending an unsupervised summer in front a video game is setting kids back by months when they return to school in the fall.

Here are a few ways you can balance work and home life when school’s out for summer:

1. Choose the right educational camps and summer programs.

The sheer number of summer opportunities available for kids of all ages can be overwhelming. Look for programs that combine social and educational experiences, helping students excel during the rest of the year.

2. Challenge your kids.

If you’re looking for a less structured, more affordable way to ensure your kids remain intellectually engaged this summer, look for organizations that host fun competitions. Public libraries often offer reading challenges that give participants the chance to win prizes if they’re willing to turn off the TV and pick up a book.

3. Prioritize health.

To avoid the inevitable moans and groans when you try to usher your kids outside, find energizing outlets for activity such as a Sky Zone trampoline park or Climb Zone indoor rock-climbing facility. These activities will give your children the exercise they need, but they’ll seem more like a fun family outing than a chore.

4. Don’t go it alone.

At work, you rely on a network of employees and colleagues to help you get everything done. Parenting is no different, and even if you have a partner at home contributing to the cause, there are other ways to remove certain tasks from your plate.

Your kids no doubt look forward to summer break, and you should too. If you’ve started to dread it as a zone when you feel even more stressed out, while your children go overboard on leisurely laziness, it’s time to find a happy medium. With a little planning and collaboration, those two and a half months can become a special time for kids of all ages – including the parents.

