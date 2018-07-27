3-Word Phrases That People Can't Stand
July 27, 2018
Are you capable of getting really annoyed in the space of three words? Apparently a whole lot of people are, because Twitter users flocked to the site on Thursday with several suggestions for #3WordsICannotStand. Below are 14 highlights; click on the link for many more:
- Starring Adam Sandler
- New England Patriots
- Could care less
- Just calm down
- I'm not racist...
- Out of stock
- Sorry, my bad
- No offense, but...
- You work here?
- Get over it
- Diet and exercise
- Flight is canceled
- Hillary Rodham Clinton
- President Donald Trump
