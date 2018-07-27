3-Word Phrases That People Can't Stand

July 27, 2018
Courtney & Company
annoyed

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features

Are you capable of getting really annoyed in the space of three words? Apparently a whole lot of people are, because Twitter users flocked to the site on Thursday with several suggestions for #3WordsICannotStand. Below are 14 highlights; click on the link for many more:

 

  1. Starring Adam Sandler
  2. New England Patriots
  3. Could care less
  4. Just calm down
  5. I'm not racist...
  6. Out of stock
  7. Sorry, my bad
  8. No offense, but...
  9. You work here?
  10. Get over it
  11. Diet and exercise
  12. Flight is canceled
  13. Hillary Rodham Clinton
  14. President Donald Trump

Click here to read more tweets! 

Tags: 
phrases
annoying
twitter