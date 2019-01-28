The 2019 SAG Awards Winners

The 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards were last night, and here are the BIG WINNERS...

Best Cast Ensemble - "Black Panther"

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Glenn Close for "The Wife"

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Rami Malek for "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Best Supporting Actress - Emily Blunt for "A Quiet Place"

Best Supporting Actor - Mahershala Ali for "Green Book"

In the TV comedy series categories, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Rachel Brosnahan was tapped as Best actress and Tony Shalhoub was named Best Actor.

"This Is Us" earned Best Drama Series Ensemble honors, Jason Bateman was tapped as Best Actor in a Drama Series for "Ozark" and Sandra Oh was named Best Actress for "Killing Eve".

Darren Criss from "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" and Patricia Arquette from "Escape at Dannemora" won the prizes for Best Actor and Best Actress in a TV, Movie or Limited Series.

And Alan Alda received the 2019 SAG Awards' Life Achievement Award.

