The 2019 People's Choice Awards Winners

Here are the People's Choice Awards WINNERS from last night...

Movie Awards:

Favorite Movie of the Year: "Avengers: Endgame"

Favorite Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr. . . . from "Avengers: Endgame"

Favorite Movie Actress: Zendaya . . . from "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

Favorite Comedy: Adam Sandler's "Murder Mystery"

Favorite Comedic Movie Star: Noah Centineo . . . from "The Perfect Date"

Favorite Drama: "After"

Favorite Dramatic Movie Star: Cole Sprouse . . . from "Five Feet Apart"

Favorite Action Movie: "Avengers: Endgame"

Favorite Action Movie Star: Tom Holland . . . from "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

Favorite Animated Movie Star: Beyoncé . . . from "The Lion King"

Favorite Family Movie: "Aladdin"

TV Awards:

Favorite TV Show: "Stranger Things"

Favorite Drama: "Stranger Things"

Favorite Comedy: "The Big Bang Theory"

Favorite Reality Show: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

Favorite Competition Show: "America's Got Talent"

Favorite TV Actor: Cole Sprouse . . . from "Riverdale"

Favorite TV Actress: Millie Bobby Brown . . . from "Stranger Things"

Favorite Drama Star: Zendaya . . . from "Euphoria"

Favorite Comedy Star: Kristen Bell . . . from "The Good Place"

Favorite Daytime Talk Show: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

Favorite Late Night Talk Show: "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon"

Favorite Competition Contestant: Hannah Brown . . . from "The Bachelorette"

Favorite Reality TV Star: Khloe Kardashian

Favorite Binge-worthy Show: "Outlander"

Favorite Sci-Fi / Fantasy Show: "Shadowhunters"

Music Awards:

Favorite Male Artist: Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite Song: "Señorita", Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Favorite Album: "Lover", Taylor Swift

Favorite Group: BLACKPINK

Favorite Country Artist: Blake Shelton

Favorite Latin Artist: Becky G

Favorite Music Video: "Kill This Love", BLACKPINK

Favorite Concert Tour: BLACKPINK

Other Awards:

Favorite Social Celebrity: Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Comedy Act: Kevin Hart

Favorite "Style" Star: Harry Styles

Favorite "Game Changer": Simone Biles

