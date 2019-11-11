The 2019 People's Choice Awards Winners

Here's who took home a People's Choice Award last night...

November 11, 2019
Here are the People's Choice Awards WINNERS from last night...

Movie Awards:

Favorite Movie of the Year:  "Avengers: Endgame"

Favorite Movie Actor:  Robert Downey Jr. . . . from "Avengers: Endgame"

Favorite Movie Actress:  Zendaya . . . from "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

Favorite Comedy:  Adam Sandler's "Murder Mystery"

Favorite Comedic Movie Star:  Noah Centineo . . . from "The Perfect Date"

Favorite Drama:  "After"

Favorite Dramatic Movie Star:  Cole Sprouse . . . from "Five Feet Apart"

Favorite Action Movie:  "Avengers: Endgame"

Favorite Action Movie Star:  Tom Holland . . . from "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

Favorite Animated Movie Star:  Beyoncé . . . from "The Lion King"

Favorite Family Movie:  "Aladdin"

 

TV Awards:

Favorite TV Show:  "Stranger Things"

Favorite Drama:  "Stranger Things"

Favorite Comedy:  "The Big Bang Theory"

Favorite Reality Show:  "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

Favorite Competition Show:  "America's Got Talent"

Favorite TV Actor:  Cole Sprouse . . . from "Riverdale"

Favorite TV Actress:  Millie Bobby Brown . . . from "Stranger Things"

Favorite Drama Star:  Zendaya . . . from "Euphoria"

Favorite Comedy Star:  Kristen Bell . . . from "The Good Place"

Favorite Daytime Talk Show:  "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

Favorite Late Night Talk Show:  "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon"

Favorite Competition Contestant:  Hannah Brown . . . from "The Bachelorette"

Favorite Reality TV Star:  Khloe Kardashian

Favorite Binge-worthy Show:  "Outlander"

Favorite Sci-Fi / Fantasy Show:  "Shadowhunters"

 

Music Awards:

Favorite Male Artist:  Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist:  Billie Eilish

Favorite Song:  "Señorita", Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Favorite Album:  "Lover", Taylor Swift

Favorite Group:  BLACKPINK

Favorite Country Artist:  Blake Shelton

Favorite Latin Artist:  Becky G

Favorite Music Video:  "Kill This Love", BLACKPINK

Favorite Concert Tour:  BLACKPINK

 

Other Awards:

Favorite Social Celebrity:  Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Comedy Act:  Kevin Hart

Favorite "Style" Star:  Harry Styles

Favorite "Game Changer":  Simone Biles

