The 2019 People's Choice Awards Winners
Here's who took home a People's Choice Award last night...
Here are the People's Choice Awards WINNERS from last night...
Movie Awards:
Favorite Movie of the Year: "Avengers: Endgame"
Favorite Movie Actor: Robert Downey Jr. . . . from "Avengers: Endgame"
Favorite Movie Actress: Zendaya . . . from "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
Favorite Comedy: Adam Sandler's "Murder Mystery"
Favorite Comedic Movie Star: Noah Centineo . . . from "The Perfect Date"
Favorite Drama: "After"
Favorite Dramatic Movie Star: Cole Sprouse . . . from "Five Feet Apart"
Favorite Action Movie: "Avengers: Endgame"
Favorite Action Movie Star: Tom Holland . . . from "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
Favorite Animated Movie Star: Beyoncé . . . from "The Lion King"
Favorite Family Movie: "Aladdin"
TV Awards:
Favorite TV Show: "Stranger Things"
Favorite Drama: "Stranger Things"
Favorite Comedy: "The Big Bang Theory"
Favorite Reality Show: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"
Favorite Competition Show: "America's Got Talent"
Favorite TV Actor: Cole Sprouse . . . from "Riverdale"
Favorite TV Actress: Millie Bobby Brown . . . from "Stranger Things"
Favorite Drama Star: Zendaya . . . from "Euphoria"
Favorite Comedy Star: Kristen Bell . . . from "The Good Place"
Favorite Daytime Talk Show: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
Favorite Late Night Talk Show: "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon"
Favorite Competition Contestant: Hannah Brown . . . from "The Bachelorette"
Favorite Reality TV Star: Khloe Kardashian
Favorite Binge-worthy Show: "Outlander"
Favorite Sci-Fi / Fantasy Show: "Shadowhunters"
Music Awards:
Favorite Male Artist: Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist: Billie Eilish
Favorite Song: "Señorita", Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Favorite Album: "Lover", Taylor Swift
Favorite Group: BLACKPINK
Favorite Country Artist: Blake Shelton
Favorite Latin Artist: Becky G
Favorite Music Video: "Kill This Love", BLACKPINK
Favorite Concert Tour: BLACKPINK
Other Awards:
Favorite Social Celebrity: Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Comedy Act: Kevin Hart
Favorite "Style" Star: Harry Styles
Favorite "Game Changer": Simone Biles
Click Here to see more.