The 2019 NAACP Image Award Winners

Here are this weekend's 2019 NAACP Image Award winners.

April 1, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by CraSH/imageSPACE/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The 50th Annual "NAACP Image Awards" went down this weekend.  "Black Panther" and "Blackish" were the big winners, Jay-Z won the President's Award, and Beyoncé picked up the Entertainer of the Year award. 

Here are some other winners...

Music Awards:

Outstanding Male Artist:  Bruno Mars

Outstanding Female Artist:  H.E.R.

Outstanding New Artist:  Ella Mai

Outstanding Album:  "Ella Mai", Ella Mai

Outstanding Music Video:  "This Is America", Childish Gambino

 

Movie Awards:

Outstanding Motion Picture:  "Black Panther"

Outstanding Actor in a Movie:  Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther"

Outstanding Actress in a Movie:  Amandla Stenberg in "The Hate U Give"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Movie:  Idris Elba in "Thor: Ragnarok"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Movie:  Tiffany Haddish in "Girls Trip"

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance:  Letitia Wright in "Black Panther"

Outstanding Voice-Over:  Samuel L. Jackson for "Incredibles 2"

 

TV Awards:

Outstanding Comedy Series:  "black-ish"

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy:  Anthony Anderson for "black-ish"

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy:  Tracee Ellis Ross for "black-ish"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy:  Marcus Scribner for "black-ish"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy:  Marsai Martin for "black-ish"

 

Outstanding Drama:  The Starz series "Power".

Outstanding Actor in a Drama:  Omari Hardwick for "Power"

Outstanding Actress in a Drama:  Taraji P. Henson for "Empire"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama:  Jesse Williams for "Grey's Anatomy"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama:  Lynn Whitfield for OWN's "Greenleaf"

 

Literary Awards:

Outstanding Autobiography:  "Becoming", Michelle Obama

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
2019
NAACP
image
awards
winners
Courtney & Company