The 2019 NAACP Image Award Winners

The 50th Annual "NAACP Image Awards" went down this weekend. "Black Panther" and "Blackish" were the big winners, Jay-Z won the President's Award, and Beyoncé picked up the Entertainer of the Year award.

Here are some other winners...

Music Awards:

Outstanding Male Artist: Bruno Mars

Outstanding Female Artist: H.E.R.

Outstanding New Artist: Ella Mai

Outstanding Album: "Ella Mai", Ella Mai

Outstanding Music Video: "This Is America", Childish Gambino

Movie Awards:

Outstanding Motion Picture: "Black Panther"

Outstanding Actor in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther"

Outstanding Actress in a Movie: Amandla Stenberg in "The Hate U Give"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Movie: Idris Elba in "Thor: Ragnarok"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Movie: Tiffany Haddish in "Girls Trip"

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance: Letitia Wright in "Black Panther"

Outstanding Voice-Over: Samuel L. Jackson for "Incredibles 2"

TV Awards:

Outstanding Comedy Series: "black-ish"

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy: Anthony Anderson for "black-ish"

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross for "black-ish"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy: Marcus Scribner for "black-ish"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy: Marsai Martin for "black-ish"

Outstanding Drama: The Starz series "Power".

Outstanding Actor in a Drama: Omari Hardwick for "Power"

Outstanding Actress in a Drama: Taraji P. Henson for "Empire"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama: Jesse Williams for "Grey's Anatomy"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama: Lynn Whitfield for OWN's "Greenleaf"

Literary Awards:

Outstanding Autobiography: "Becoming", Michelle Obama

Click Here to see more.