The 2019 NAACP Image Award Winners
Here are this weekend's 2019 NAACP Image Award winners.
The 50th Annual "NAACP Image Awards" went down this weekend. "Black Panther" and "Blackish" were the big winners, Jay-Z won the President's Award, and Beyoncé picked up the Entertainer of the Year award.
Here are some other winners...
Music Awards:
Outstanding Male Artist: Bruno Mars
Outstanding Female Artist: H.E.R.
Outstanding New Artist: Ella Mai
Outstanding Album: "Ella Mai", Ella Mai
Outstanding Music Video: "This Is America", Childish Gambino
Movie Awards:
Outstanding Motion Picture: "Black Panther"
Outstanding Actor in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther"
Outstanding Actress in a Movie: Amandla Stenberg in "The Hate U Give"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Movie: Idris Elba in "Thor: Ragnarok"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Movie: Tiffany Haddish in "Girls Trip"
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance: Letitia Wright in "Black Panther"
Outstanding Voice-Over: Samuel L. Jackson for "Incredibles 2"
TV Awards:
Outstanding Comedy Series: "black-ish"
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy: Anthony Anderson for "black-ish"
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross for "black-ish"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy: Marcus Scribner for "black-ish"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy: Marsai Martin for "black-ish"
Outstanding Drama: The Starz series "Power".
Outstanding Actor in a Drama: Omari Hardwick for "Power"
Outstanding Actress in a Drama: Taraji P. Henson for "Empire"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama: Jesse Williams for "Grey's Anatomy"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama: Lynn Whitfield for OWN's "Greenleaf"
Literary Awards:
Outstanding Autobiography: "Becoming", Michelle Obama
Click Here to see more.