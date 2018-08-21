The 2018 VMA Winners

Here are the BIG winners from last night's MTV Video Music Awards.

August 21, 2018
The MTV VMAs were last night, and her are the WINNERS...

Video of the Year:  "Havana", Camila Cabello and Young Thug

Artist of the Year:  Camila Cabello

Song of the Year:  "Rockstar", Post Malone and 21 Savage

Best New Artist:  Cardi B

Best Collaboration:  "Dinero", Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled andCardi B

Best Pop Video:  "No Tears Left to Cry", Ariana Grande

Best Rock Video:  "Whatever It Takes", Imagine Dragons

Best Hip-Hop Video:  "Chun-Li", Nicki Minaj

Best Dance Video:  "Lonely Together", Avicii and Rita Ora

Best Video with a Message:  "This Is America", Childish Gambino

Best Direction:  "This Is America", Childish Gambino

Best Art Direction:  (Careful)  "Apes**t", The Carters

Best Choreography:  "This Is America", Childish Gambino

Best Cinematography:  (Careful)  "Apes**t", The Carters

Best Editing:  "Lemon", N.E.R.D and Rihanna

Best Visual Effects:  "All the Stars", Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Song of the Summer:  "I Like It", Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin

The Video Vanguard Award: Jennifer Lopez

