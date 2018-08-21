The 2018 VMA Winners

The MTV VMAs were last night, and her are the WINNERS...

Video of the Year: "Havana", Camila Cabello and Young Thug

Artist of the Year: Camila Cabello

Song of the Year: "Rockstar", Post Malone and 21 Savage

Best New Artist: Cardi B

Best Collaboration: "Dinero", Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled andCardi B

Best Pop Video: "No Tears Left to Cry", Ariana Grande

Best Rock Video: "Whatever It Takes", Imagine Dragons

Best Hip-Hop Video: "Chun-Li", Nicki Minaj

Best Dance Video: "Lonely Together", Avicii and Rita Ora

Best Video with a Message: "This Is America", Childish Gambino

Best Direction: "This Is America", Childish Gambino

Best Art Direction: (Careful) "Apes**t", The Carters

Best Choreography: "This Is America", Childish Gambino

Best Cinematography: (Careful) "Apes**t", The Carters

Best Editing: "Lemon", N.E.R.D and Rihanna

Best Visual Effects: "All the Stars", Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Song of the Summer: "I Like It", Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin

The Video Vanguard Award: Jennifer Lopez

