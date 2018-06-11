The 2018 Tony Awards Winners
Here's who won a Tony last night.
Here's a ful list of Tony winner from last night...
Best Musical - The Band’s Visit
Best Play - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Best Revival of a Musical - Once on This Island
Best Revival of a Play - Angels in America
Best Book of a Musical - The Band’s Visit, Itamar Moses
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre - The Band’s Visit, Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play - Andrew Garfield, Angels in America
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play - Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical - Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical - Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play - Nathan Lane, Angels in America
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play - Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical - Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical - Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Best Scenic Design of a Play - Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Best Scenic Design of a Musical - David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Best Costume Design of a Play - Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Best Costume Design of a Musical - Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady
Best Lighting Design of a Play - Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Best Lighting Design of a Musical - Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit
Best Sound Design of a Play - Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Best Sound Design of a Musical - Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit
Best Direction of a Play - John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Best Direction of a Musical - David Cromer, The Band’s Visit
Best Choreography - Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel
Best Orchestrations - Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit
Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
Chita Rivera
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Special Tony Awards
John Leguizamo
Bruce Springsteen
Regional Theatre Tony Award
La MaMa E.T.C., New York City
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Nick Scandalios
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Sara Krulwich
Bessie Nelson
Ernest Winzer Cleaners
