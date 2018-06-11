The 2018 Tony Awards Winners

Here's a ful list of Tony winner from last night...

Best Musical - The Band’s Visit

Best Play - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Best Revival of a Musical - Once on This Island

Best Revival of a Play - Angels in America

Best Book of a Musical - The Band’s Visit, Itamar Moses

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre - The Band’s Visit, Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play - Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play - Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical - Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical - Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play - Nathan Lane, Angels in America

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play - Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical - Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical - Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Scenic Design of a Play - Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Best Scenic Design of a Musical - David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play - Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Best Costume Design of a Musical - Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady

Best Lighting Design of a Play - Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Best Lighting Design of a Musical - Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit

Best Sound Design of a Play - Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Best Sound Design of a Musical - Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit

Best Direction of a Play - John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Best Direction of a Musical - David Cromer, The Band’s Visit

Best Choreography - Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Orchestrations - Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit

Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Chita Rivera

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Special Tony Awards

John Leguizamo

Bruce Springsteen

Regional Theatre Tony Award

La MaMa E.T.C., New York City

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Nick Scandalios

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Sara Krulwich

Bessie Nelson

Ernest Winzer Cleaners

Click Here to see more.