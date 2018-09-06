The 2018 People's Choice Awards Nominees

The nominees for the 2018 "People's Choice Awards" were released yesterday, after a 10-month delay. They would've normally been announced LAST November, but the show shifted from CBS to the E! network, and there are a lot of changes.

For starters, there are 43 categories, 13 of which are NEW. But that's actually DOWN from the 64 categories that the last one had. Also, there are 12 nominees in most of the categories, as opposed to five last time.

Here's a rundown of the biggest categories...

Favorite Movie:

"Black Panther" "Ready Player One"

"Avengers: Infinity War" "A Quiet Place"

"Incredibles 2" "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

"Deadpool 2" "A Wrinkle in Time"

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" "Ocean's 8"

"Fifty Shades Freed" "Mission: Impossible - Fallout"

Favorite Male Movie Star:

Paul Rudd, "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Infinity War"

Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Infinity War"

Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool 2"

Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"

Dwayne Johnson, "Skyscraper"

Michael B. Jordan, "Black Panther"

Chris Pratt, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

John Boyega, "Pacific Rim: Uprising"

Tom Cruise, "Mission Impossible: Fallout"

Pierce Brosnan, "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"

Nick Robinson, "Love, Simon"

Favorite Female Movie Star:

Evangeline Lilly, "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Infinity War"

Oprah Winfrey, "A Wrinkle in Time"

Sandra Bullock, "Ocean's 8"

Reese Witherspoon, "A Wrinkle in Time"

Leslie Mann, "Blockers"

Anne Hathaway, "Ocean's 8"

Lily James, "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again"

Melissa McCarthy, "Life of the Party"

Bryce Dallas Howard, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

Emily Blunt, "A Quiet Place"

Jennifer Lawrence, "Red Sparrow"

Favorite TV Show:

"The Walking Dead"

"This Is Us"

"Grey's Anatomy"

"The Big Bang Theory"

"Will & Grace"

"WWE Raw"

"The Good Doctor"

"13 Reasons Why"

"9-1-1"

"America's Got Talent"

"Modern Family"

"Saturday Night Live"

Favorite Revival Show:

"Will & Grace"

"American Idol"

"Trading Spaces"

"Arrested Development"

"One Day at a Time"

"Queer Eye"

"X-Files"

"Love Connection"

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"

"Dynasty"

"Lost in Space"

"Fear Factor"

Favorite Male TV Star:

Andrew Lincoln, "The Walking Dead"

Norman Reedus, "The Walking Dead"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Jesse Williams, "Grey's Anatomy"

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"

Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"

Tony Goldwyn, "Scandal"

Justin Chambers, "Grey's Anatomy"

Scott Foley, "Scandal"

Ian Armitage, "Young Sheldon"

Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"

Favorite Female TV Star:

Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"

Kerry Washington, "Scandal"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"

Camila Mendes, "Riverdale"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"

Lauren Cohan, "The Walking Dead"

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Danai Gurira, "The Walking Dead"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Big Bang Theory"

Favorite Male Music Artist:

Drake

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Kendrick Lamar

Keith Urban

Ed Sheeran

Logic

G-Eazy

Shawn Mendes

Thomas Rhett

Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Music Artist:

Taylor Swift

Beyoncé

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

SZA

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Carrie Underwood

Pink

Jennifer Lopez

Dua Lipa

Favorite Music Group:

Migos

Twenty One Pilots

Dan + Shay

Panic! At the Disco

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Fall Out Boy

Little Big Town

Sugarland

Maroon 5

Favorite Song:

Drake, "God's Plan"

Drake, "In My Feelings"

Post Malone, "Psycho"

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

Migos, "Stir Fry"

Kendrick Lamar, "All the Stars"

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin, "I Like It"

Migos, "Walk It Talk It"

Travis Scott, "Butterfly Effect"

The Carters, "Ape[S-word]"

