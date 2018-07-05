2018 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest: Joey Chestnut & Miki Sudo Win

Reigning Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest champion Joey "Jaws'' Chestnut won his 11th title in Coney Island, New York, on Wednesday by scarfing down a record 74 franks and buns in 10 minutes. While Chestnut ate 10 more dogs and buns than second-place finisher, Carmen Cincotti, a judging error cast initial doubt over their totals. In the women's division, Miki Sudo claimed her fifth consecutive title.The New York Post reports that Sudo claimed the women's title after downing 37 hotdogs, including the buns, finishing just short of her career-best 41 dogs. Michelle Lesco, from Tuscon, Arizona, came in second place, finishing 28 hot dogs and buns.

Video of Joey Chestnut pummels record 74 hot dogs to win Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for 11th time | ESPN