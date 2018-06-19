The "2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards" Winners

Here are the winners from last night's 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards.

June 19, 2018
"Black Panther" cleaned up at the "MTV Movie & TV Awards"...

Best Movie Winner:  "Black Panther"

Best Show Winner:  "Stranger Things"

Best Performance in a Movie:  Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther"

Best Performance in a Show:  Millie Bobby Brown in "Stranger Things"

Best Hero:  Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa in "Black Panther"

Best Villain:  Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger in "Black Panther"

Best Kiss:  The characters Simon and Bram in "Love, Simon".

Most Frightened Performance:  Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in "Stranger Things"

Best On-Screen Team:  The kids from "It" . . . Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), and Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

Best Comedic Performance:  Tiffany Haddish in "Girls Trip"

Scene Stealer: Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom on "Riverdale"

Best Fight: Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, fighting against German Soldiers

Best Music Documentary:  "Gaga: Five Foot Two"

Best Reality Series/Franchise:  The Kardashians

Best Musical Moment: Mike and Eleven dancing to "Every Breath You Take" in "Stranger Things"

Trailblazer Award:  Lena Waithe, the creator of the Showtime series "The Chi"

Generation Award:  Chris Pratt

