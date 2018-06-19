The "2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards" Winners

"Black Panther" cleaned up at the "MTV Movie & TV Awards"...

Best Movie Winner: "Black Panther"

Best Show Winner: "Stranger Things"

Best Performance in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther"

Best Performance in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown in "Stranger Things"

Best Hero: Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa in "Black Panther"

Best Villain: Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger in "Black Panther"

Best Kiss: The characters Simon and Bram in "Love, Simon".

Most Frightened Performance: Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in "Stranger Things"

Best On-Screen Team: The kids from "It" . . . Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), and Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

Best Comedic Performance: Tiffany Haddish in "Girls Trip"

Scene Stealer: Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom on "Riverdale"

Best Fight: Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, fighting against German Soldiers

Best Music Documentary: "Gaga: Five Foot Two"

Best Reality Series/Franchise: The Kardashians

Best Musical Moment: Mike and Eleven dancing to "Every Breath You Take" in "Stranger Things"

Trailblazer Award: Lena Waithe, the creator of the Showtime series "The Chi"

Generation Award: Chris Pratt

