The "2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards" Winners
Here are the winners from last night's 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards.
"Black Panther" cleaned up at the "MTV Movie & TV Awards"...
Best Movie Winner: "Black Panther"
Best Show Winner: "Stranger Things"
Best Performance in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther"
Best Performance in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown in "Stranger Things"
Best Hero: Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa in "Black Panther"
Best Villain: Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger in "Black Panther"
Best Kiss: The characters Simon and Bram in "Love, Simon".
Most Frightened Performance: Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in "Stranger Things"
Best On-Screen Team: The kids from "It" . . . Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), and Chosen Jacobs (Mike)
Best Comedic Performance: Tiffany Haddish in "Girls Trip"
Scene Stealer: Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom on "Riverdale"
Best Fight: Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, fighting against German Soldiers
Best Music Documentary: "Gaga: Five Foot Two"
Best Reality Series/Franchise: The Kardashians
Best Musical Moment: Mike and Eleven dancing to "Every Breath You Take" in "Stranger Things"
Trailblazer Award: Lena Waithe, the creator of the Showtime series "The Chi"
Generation Award: Chris Pratt
