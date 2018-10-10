The 2018 American Music Awards Winners

Here are last night's American Music Awards WINNERS.

October 10, 2018
All Genres:

Artist of the Year:  Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year:  Camila Cabello

Collaboration of the Year:  "Havana", Camila Cabello and Young Thug

Tour of the Year:  Taylor Swift

 

Pop / Rock:

Favorite Female Artist:  Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist:  Post Malone

Favorite Band, Duo or Group:  Migos

Favorite Album:  "Reputation", Taylor Swift

 

Soul / R & B:

Favorite Female Artist:  Rihanna

Favorite Male Artist:  Khalid

Favorite Album:  "17", XXXTentacion

 

Rap / Hip-Hop:

Favorite Artist:  Cardi B

Favorite Album:  "Beerbongs and Bentleys", Post Malone

 

Country:

Favorite Female Artist:  Carrie Underwood

Favorite Male Artist:  Kane Brown

Favorite Band, Duo or Group:  Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Album:  "Kane Brown", Kane Brown

Favorite Song:  "Heaven", Kane Brown

 

Other Categories:

Favorite Artist - (Adult/Contemporary):  Shawn Mendes

Favorite Artist - (Alternative Rock):  Panic! At the Disco

Favorite Artist - (Contemporary Inspirational):  Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist - (Latin Music):  Daddy Yankee

Favorite Artist - (Electronic Dance Music):  Marshmello

Top Soundtrack:  "Black Panther"

 

