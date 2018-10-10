The 2018 American Music Awards Winners
Here are last night's American Music Awards WINNERS.
All Genres:
Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year: Camila Cabello
Collaboration of the Year: "Havana", Camila Cabello and Young Thug
Tour of the Year: Taylor Swift
Pop / Rock:
Favorite Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist: Post Malone
Favorite Band, Duo or Group: Migos
Favorite Album: "Reputation", Taylor Swift
Soul / R & B:
Favorite Female Artist: Rihanna
Favorite Male Artist: Khalid
Favorite Album: "17", XXXTentacion
Rap / Hip-Hop:
Favorite Artist: Cardi B
Favorite Album: "Beerbongs and Bentleys", Post Malone
Country:
Favorite Female Artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite Male Artist: Kane Brown
Favorite Band, Duo or Group: Florida Georgia Line
Favorite Album: "Kane Brown", Kane Brown
Favorite Song: "Heaven", Kane Brown
Other Categories:
Favorite Artist - (Adult/Contemporary): Shawn Mendes
Favorite Artist - (Alternative Rock): Panic! At the Disco
Favorite Artist - (Contemporary Inspirational): Lauren Daigle
Favorite Artist - (Latin Music): Daddy Yankee
Favorite Artist - (Electronic Dance Music): Marshmello
Top Soundtrack: "Black Panther"
