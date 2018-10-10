The 2018 American Music Awards Winners

Here are last night's winners from the American Music Awards...

All Genres:

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year: Camila Cabello

Collaboration of the Year: "Havana", Camila Cabello and Young Thug

Tour of the Year: Taylor Swift

Pop / Rock:

Favorite Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist: Post Malone

Favorite Band, Duo or Group: Migos

Favorite Album: "Reputation", Taylor Swift

Soul / R & B:

Favorite Female Artist: Rihanna

Favorite Male Artist: Khalid

Favorite Album: "17", XXXTentacion

Rap / Hip-Hop:

Favorite Artist: Cardi B

Favorite Album: "Beerbongs and Bentleys", Post Malone

Country:

Favorite Female Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Male Artist: Kane Brown

Favorite Band, Duo or Group: Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Album: "Kane Brown", Kane Brown

Favorite Song: "Heaven", Kane Brown

Other Categories:

Favorite Artist - (Adult/Contemporary): Shawn Mendes

Favorite Artist - (Alternative Rock): Panic! At the Disco

Favorite Artist - (Contemporary Inspirational): Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist - (Latin Music): Daddy Yankee

Favorite Artist - (Electronic Dance Music): Marshmello

Top Soundtrack: "Black Panther"

