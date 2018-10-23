The 20 Best Horror Movies Of The Last 20 Years
"Variety" has a list of 'The 20 Best Horror Movies of the Last 20 Years.'
The list shows love for the critically-acclaimed movies, but it also isn't afraid to veer off the beaten path to include some unusual ones. Here's the list:
1. "Get Out", 2017
2. "Audition", 1999
3. "The Blair Witch Project", 1999
4. "The Sixth Sense", 1999
5. "What Lies Beneath", 2000
6. "Hostel: Part II", 2007
7. "World War Z", 2013
8. "Hereditary", 2018
9. "Shaun of the Dead", 2004
10. "Insidious", 2010
11. "Ringu", 1998
12. "Planet Terror", 2007
13. "A Quiet Place", 2018
14. "Let Me In", 2010
15. "The Descent", 2005
16. "Paranormal Activity 3", 2011
17. "The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence)", 2011
18. "The Witch", 2015
19. "Drag Me to Hell", 2009
20. "The Babadook", 2014
