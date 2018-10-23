"Variety" has a list of 'The 20 Best Horror Movies of the Last 20 Years.'

The list shows love for the critically-acclaimed movies, but it also isn't afraid to veer off the beaten path to include some unusual ones. Here's the list:

1. "Get Out", 2017

2. "Audition", 1999

3. "The Blair Witch Project", 1999

4. "The Sixth Sense", 1999

5. "What Lies Beneath", 2000

6. "Hostel: Part II", 2007

7. "World War Z", 2013

8. "Hereditary", 2018

9. "Shaun of the Dead", 2004

10. "Insidious", 2010

11. "Ringu", 1998

12. "Planet Terror", 2007

13. "A Quiet Place", 2018

14. "Let Me In", 2010

15. "The Descent", 2005

16. "Paranormal Activity 3", 2011

17. "The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence)", 2011

18. "The Witch", 2015

19. "Drag Me to Hell", 2009

20. "The Babadook", 2014

