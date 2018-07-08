19 Reasons Americans Are Having Fewer Babies

The fertility rate in the U.S. has reached a record low for the second straight year, even though experts thought Americans would start having more babies again after the economy rebounded from the recession. So why don't people want to have kids these days? The New York Times recently polled 1,858 men and women between the ages of 20 and 45, and found that these were the reasons most commonly given (check the link for the full list):

Child care is too expensive (64 percent)

Want more time for the children I have (54 percent)

Worried about the economy (49 percent)

Can't afford more children (44 percent)

Waited because of financial instability (43 percent)

Want more leisure time (42 percent)

Not enough paid family leave (39 percent)

No paid family leave (38 percent)

Worried about global instability (37 percent)

(tie) Struggle with work-life balance and worried about domestic politics (36 percent each)