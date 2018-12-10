12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Little Girl

When the weather outside is frightful, it’s time to snuggle up with someone delightful! Meet Little Girl, cuddling extraordinaire! She’s a darling five-year-old Domestic Shorthair who would love for nothing more than to help keep you warm when the days are cold by curling up tight in your lap. And if you happen to be snowed in, well, Little Girl would be more than happy to help keep you company as she is well versed in the art of good conversation. She’s hoping to find a forever home that can provide her with all of the love and attention she craves, as well as maybe a sunlit spot for her to bask in.

To adopt, apply in person at HSMO’s Macklind Ave. Headquarters in St. Louis City. Hours and directions at www.hsmo.org

Give a gift to give a second chance to homeless, abused, and neglected animals at www.hsmo.org/donate/

Check out all 12 Strays of Christmas here!